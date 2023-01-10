Raiders GM Dave Ziegler on Why He and Players Trust Josh McDaniels

The Las Vegas Raiders just finished their first season under the tandem of Coach Josh McDaniels and General Manager Dave Ziegler, which yielded disappointing results.

The Raiders finished with a 6-11 record, and as they turn their attention to the off-season, they face multiple monumental decisions with certain players.

However, Ziegler was encouraged by what he saw from McDaniels and the Raiders this season. While the win-loss record was not what they expected, Ziegler believes in the culture and the relationships that McDaniels is building with his players.

"I wouldn't say we've had a season we're proud of in terms of the record, but I just came out from practice, and you would think this team's getting ready to compete for the playoffs right now, because of the energy, and the buy-in, and again, that's a foundational piece you need to have in place to have any type of success in this league, and Josh brings that to this team," Ziegler said in an interview last Friday.

Ziegler talked about the fact that McDaniels builds relationships with his team as people first before building relationships with them as football players, citing that as a key reason why he trusts McDaniels' vision for the teams' future.

"Just in general, caring about people," Ziegler said. "I think the combination of those things, along with how competitive he is, that's why you have players like Davante Adams, and Maxx Crosby, and Josh Jacobs, and you know, some guys who perform at a high level, that you can see that instant bond that they have with Josh, again, not only because of the competitive piece, but that there's this compassionate side where he's building relationships with people, and he's creating buy-in that way."

Ziegler started his NFL career with the Denver Broncos in 2010 as a player personnel assistant, where McDaniels was the head coach. They spent a few years together in New England with the Patriots before reuniting in Las Vegas this season.

While the season did not go the way Ziegler wanted on the field, it did not discourage him from believing in McDaniels and what he's building with the Raiders for the future. He believes in the personal relationships McDaniels is building with his players, which allows a long-term culture to be built in Las Vegas.

The NFL Scouting Combine is Feb. 28-March 6, 2023, held at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind. March 7, 2023, before 4 p.m. EST is the club's deadline to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

March 13-15 is the free agent negotiation period. During the time starting at 12 p.m. EST on March 13 and ending at 3:59:59 p.m. EST on March 15, clubs are permitted to contact and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2022 Player Contracts at 4 p.m. EST on March 15.

The 2023 NFL Year and Free Agency period begins at 4 p.m. EST on March 15. The Raiders are expected to be significant players in the free agent market this season.

