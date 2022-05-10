Ziegler: Thayer Munford’s Resume was “Attractive”

The Las Vegas Raiders under General Manager Dave Ziegler and Head Coach Josh McDaniels ran this draft by grabbing the “Best Player Available” at the time.

In the middle of the seventh round, offensive tackle Thayer Munford Jr. was available. The Silver and Black grabbed him with the 238th overall pick.

Ziegler admitted that it’s a tough position to play and drafting someone who he believed has the potential to execute the position in the NFL was important.

“Yeah, I mean, I knew the offensive tackle position in itself is a position -- like the supply and demand of that position is -- it's tough,” Ziegler said at the post-draft press conference. “You look at it in free agency, and it's a tough position to play.”

“Again, there's just not a lot of human beings that have that size, length, athletic skill set to play tackle. And to have a tackle like Thayer that was there that played in the Big Ten for Ohio State and played against a lot of good talent and did a solid job in those match-ups, to have a tackle there that had I'd say that resume was an attractive thing.”

Munford’s performance from a reserve linemen in 2017 all the way to a second-team All-American selection in 2021 through 12 starts says a lot about his college football career progression.

However, Ziegler noted that Munford will have to prove that he can perform at the NFL level.

“Now, obviously, he'll have to come in and show what he can do at the professional level,” Ziegler said. “His college career is over. But again, seeing a tackle that we both had evaluated and thought was obviously a good player was good to see.”

