Raiders Host Ole Miss CB Deane Leonard

The Las Vegas Raiders held a visit for yet another cornerback in Ole Miss product Deane Leonard.

If one thing is clear for the Las Vegas Raiders as the NFL Draft approaches, it's that the team is placing an emphasis on the defensive side of the ball.

In recent days, Las Vegas has had a number of visits with prospects of the defensive back position, an area where the team suffered throughout the 2021 season.

While five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore is still available in this offseason's free agency, the Raiders seem to be suggesting they will be reliant on the upcoming draft for a skilled corner.

Las Vegas hosted another cornerback in Deane Leonard of Ole Miss recently, per Tristen Kuhn of The Wrightway Sports Network.

Leonard's college career began at the University of Calgary, where he appeared in 23 games, recording 47 tackles, a sack, 13 pass breakups, and six interceptions. He was named a two-time All-Canadian as a Dino.

The cornerback continued his career at Ole Miss, where he played for the Rebels for two seasons.

During the 2020 season, Leonard made two starts in eight appearances, posting 14 tackles, four pass breakups, and one fumble recovery.

The prospect was then drafted at 18th overall in the CFL Draft in May of 2021, but Leonard chose to stay with the Rebels for one final season. His father, Kenton, played seven seasons in the CFL.

It would seem Leonard made the right decision to remain in Oxford, Miss., as the 6-foot, 195-pound cornerback recorded 50 tackles and seven pass breakups.

The highlight of his career at Ole Miss was his career-high nine-tackle performance in the Rebels' win over Texas A&M when College Gameday came to Oxford.

Pro Football Focus announced in January that Leonard led the league in red-zone coverage snaps played without allowing a touchdown. This feat should be very intriguing to the Raiders faithful, considering Las Vegas was worst in the NFL in opponent red zone TD-scoring percentage in the 2021 season (77.08%).

In January, Leonard was selected to the All-Star Hula Bowl Classic in Orlando, Fla..

The prospect went on to make some noise at Ole Miss' Pro Day, registering a 4.39 40-yard dash time, 14 bench press reps, a 33-inch vertical jump, and a 9-foot-11-inch broad jump.

