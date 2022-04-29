Raiders Not to Pick Up Fifth-Year Options

The Las Vegas Raiders will not pick up fifth-year options for such eligible players.

The May 2 deadline for NFL teams to pick up fifth-year options is approaching, but the Raiders will not be participating.

Las Vegas had the option to pick up fifth-year options on edge rusher Clelin Ferrell, running back Josh Jacobs, and safety Johnathan Abram prior to the deadline.

The following is a public statement from general manager Dave Ziegler that was released by the Raiders on Friday afternoon:

"With the May 2 deadline approaching, the Raiders have decided not to pick up the fifth-year options on Clelin Ferrell, Josh Jacobs and Johnathan Abram. We look forward to working with all three players and we will evaluate each situation individually moving forward."

Ferrell was facing a potential $11.5 million option, Jacobs was facing an $8 million option, and Abram was facing a $7.9 million option.

Ferrell was the No. 4 overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft. He was at Clemson for four seasons, where was was awarded the Ted Hendricks Award as the nation's top defensive end for the 2018 season.

As a Raider, Ferrell has appeared in 42 games and recorded 8.0 sacks, 50 solo tackles, and two forced fumbles.

Jacobs was selected as the No. 24 overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft. He played three seasons at Alabama.

The 2020 Pro Bowler has appeared in 43 games for Las Vegas while posting a career-total of 3,087 rushing yards and 28 rushing touchdowns.

Abram was selected just three picks after Jacobs at No. 27. He played two seasons at Mississippi State after appearing in 10 games at Georgia in 2015 and playing one season at Jones County as the top junior college safety in the country.

Abram has played in 28 games as a Raider while posting three interceptions for a total of 35 yards returned. He's also recorded 125 solo tackles, eight tackles for loss, and seven quarterback hits.

The decision by Las Vegas does not come with much of a surprise. Jacobs was the most likely candidate to receive the option, but even so, there was not much of a significant risk in passing on the decision.

As of now, the three players will be free agents at the end of the 2022 season.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter