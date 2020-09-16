SI.com
RaiderMaven
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBlack Hole+
Search

Las Vegas Raiders Have Some Work to Do in Week 2

Hikaru Kudo

It was an inconsistent outing for the Raiders defense in their season opener.

Although the Silver and Black secured the first win of their season, there were points of the game were the Raiders defense just broke down.

Panthers running back Christian McCaffery was able to post 96 yards in 23 carries and even quarterback Teddy Bridgewater had 4 carries for 26 yards.

Down the field, the Raiders defense gave up 270 passing yards to Carolina.

The Raiders defense can’t make this a norm for the season.

And in Week 2, as veteran quarterback Drew Brees comes to town with tight end Jared Cook and running back Alvin Kamara as his primary targets, the Silver and Black cannot give away almost 300 passing yards to Brees offense.

In addition, Kamara and running back Latavius Murray ran for a combined 64 yards in 27 carries. Perhaps not as a big as a running threat than McCaffery but the rushing game must be shut down.

The major issue really is the spread defense. Luckily, Brees doesn’t run the ball as Bridgewater did in Week 1. Brees will stay in the pocket which allows the Silver and Black secondary to focus primarily on covering the short-to-long range. Looking at Brees stats from Week 1, he won’t throw the ball long. He’s old and has to conserve his arm. It’ll be typically short passes and screens followed by a run or two to get the Saints set up for a short third down.

The big thing the Raiders defense can and will bring from Week 1 is the major stop they had on fourth and inches, securing the victory for the Silver and Black.

“It was a hard-fought battle during the whole game,” Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell said after the game on Sunday. “At the end of the day man, when the game was on the line, we have to block all that out, just line up and go.”

Ferrell admitted that his defense didn’t perform well on the field in the season-opener. But the defense delivered when they needed to.

The Silver and Black defense have some work to do this week as they prepare for their historic home opener in Allegiant Stadium on Monday.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

THANKS FOR READING RAIDERMAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Las Vegas Raiders Stop Carolina Panthers 34-30

The Las Vegas Raiders offense was exceptional, but the defense led by Clelin Ferrell rose up to stop the Carolina Panthers.

Tom LaMarre

by

tstom

Game Thread: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Carolina Panthers

This is the official Sports Illustrated Raider Maven game thread. Keep refreshing your screen for the latest updates and highlights from today's game.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

Autumn Wind

Best Thing About Johnathan Abram’s vs. Carolina Panthers

Safety Johnathan Abram was amazing versus the Carolina Panthers and the best part is that he is still healthy.

Tom LaMarre

Key Takeaways from Raiders 34-30 Win Over Carolina Panthers

The Las Vegas Raiders opened the season with a close win in Carolina over the Panthers. Here's what we learned from it.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Rookie Henry Ruggs III Gives a Taste in Season Opener

Although Henry Ruggs III first career game was cut short, he gave us a taste of what to expect from him on the field this season.

Hikaru Kudo

Previewing Las Vegas Raiders vs. New Orleans Saints

The Las Vegas Raiders will face a significant test in their home opener against the New Orleans Saints, and we take a quick look ahead to the contest.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Around the World of the NFL Podcast: Episode XIII

Each week we are joined by Matt Hladik from the Spun to travel around the world of the NFL talking about the Las Vegas Raiders first and the rest of the league.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.