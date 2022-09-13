Raiders Defense Did a “Decent” Job at Containing WRs

The Las Vegas Raiders have some positives to take out of the 24-19 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers.

For one thing, Silver and Black head coach Josh McDaniels believes his defense did a “decent” job at containing the Chargers wide receivers.

"I thought we did a decent job of containing a few of their really big players,” McDaniels said. “[Mike] Williams, we tried to do a good job of limiting his overall production. And I know [Keenan] Allen went out of the game and he had a few big ones before he went out of the game. And we tried to tackle [Austin] Ekeler as best we could, he's a really good player. I thought we did that decent."

With that being said, the Raiders allowed 26 total receptions for just under 280 yards. Each reception they allowed averaged 10.7 yards.

Sure, it’s a start, but the Silver and Black have a ways to go before they can shut down the passing game.

