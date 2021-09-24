Raiders Gus Bradley Happy with Energy of Defense

Two weeks into the regular season, Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley is happy with the amount of energy his defense is bringing.

It’s a couple of games into the regular season and Las Vegas Raiders' new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley is happy with his defense so far.

Specifically, he is happy with the amount of energy his defense brings on the field.

“I think the playing fast part. You hope that the guys are playing fast and with good energy, so it’s really a credit to them,” Bradley said.

“We got some fantastic personalities on the team. Guys that really love football and you say, ‘Well, you bring the energy.’ I think they bring the energy.”

Bradley further expanded on the amount of energy both defensive ends Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue have on the field.

“You got Maxx Crosby and Yannick [Ngakoue], those guys have a lot of energy themselves and I think it just permeates through the whole team, so that part of it each week.”

“Sometimes you come off a big win like we did the first week, what’s going to happen the second week? How are we going to handle that part of it?”

“And I think that part of it is probably the most pleasing. They are really not satisfied, it’s always we played here, let’s change that standard now and it’s really not about the opponents, it’s really about the standard that we have.”

If the Raiders' defense keeps up the way they have been playing so far, it looks promising for the Silver and Black.

