September 12, 2021
Gus Bradley: “It Always Starts with Stopping the Run”

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley is impressed with the improvement the run defense has shown in practice.
Every defensive coordinator has something they like to focus on primarily.

For Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, it is stopping the opponent’s run game.

“I think what was brought to my attention was just the number of games that fourth-quarter rush and we really got to do some of those things to elevate that part of it,” Bradley said.

“So, that was a big emphasis, but for us, it always starts with stopping the run.”

Bradley says this is the first time working with team that is this passionate about stopping the opponent’s run game.

“I don’t know a team like this to say, ‘Hey, we’re going to stop the run,’” Bradley said.

“We are going to go out there and compete our tail off and there is a mindset that we know this team can do a lot of damage running the ball.”

“So, that’s the part that right now I like the way it’s going, but we’ll see on Monday night. I got a good feeling about the group. They are working hard together. They understand what is asked of them.”

“I think they do have a clear mind it appears to play fast.”

With Bradley feeling that his defense is ready for the Baltimore Ravens primetime match-up on Monday, now it’s whether he and his team can execute their game plan.

