Value of Gus Bradley

Gus Bradley, the new defensive coordinator, will combine years of coaching experience with a modified Las Vegas Raiders defense.

One of the biggest additions for the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason was new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.

Bradley has the best resume a team could want from a new member of its coaching staff: experience as a head coach and success in their area of expertise.

The 15-year coaching veteran had arguably his most impressive stint when he served as defensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks and the start of their Legion of Boom.

While in Seattle, Bradley led the Seahawks defense to a league-leading fewest points allowed per game (15.3) in 2012.

Bradley’s success as a defensive coordinator was evident as recently as last season, when he led the Los Angeles Chargers defense to a top-10 ranking in total defense.

Not only does Bradley bring valuable experience to Las Vegas, but he will have a defense filled with new faces at his display. His secondary includes young prospects like safety Trevon Moehrig and cornerback Nate Hobbs.

The Raiders also signed veteran cornerback Casey Hayward Jr., who brings multiple years of playoff experience.

The secondary will also be adding cornerback Rasul Douglas after the Raiders signed him as an unrestricted free agent back in April. He comes off a season with the Carolina Panthers in which he had a career-high 62 tackles in 14 games.

Bradley’s defense also will be welcoming back safety Karl Joseph, who started in eight games for the Cleveland Browns and their impressive defense.

On the defensive line, the Raiders have signed assets like Darius Philon, Matt Dickerson, and former third overall pick Solomon Thomas.

Bradley has a lot to work with, and with his elite knowledge on the defensive side of the ball, it’s very likely he can yet again put together a top defense in the league.

