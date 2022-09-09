Patrick Graham: UDFA LB Luke Masterson Earned His Spot

Never give up right?

How about going above and beyond to earn one’s spot on the 53-man roster?

That’s what undrafted free agent (UDFA) linebacker Luke Masterson did.

"It starts with how studious [he is], in terms of preparing for each day," Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham said. "He's here when I'm here for breakfast. He's here, he's working. You see him with his playbook, his iPad. The extra meeting time, the questions, and then going out there and performing. That's how you make the team – you perform.”

Masterson went out in the preseason and performed including an interception against the New England Patriots in the final preseason game of the season. He booked 19 total tackles and a pass deflection during the entirety of the preseason.

Back in his college days at Wake Forest, Masterson played several positions and helped his alma mater to their best record since 2006 during his senior season.

While he started his NFL career undrafted, that didn’t matter. He’s now on a 53-man roster, preparing for Week 1.

"Couldn't be more proud of the fact that he did that,” Graham said. “He knows that he has to earn it every day and that's how he goes about his workday and his work week. It's been pretty impressive for a young player."

Raider Nation should be excited for this up-and-coming young linebacker.

