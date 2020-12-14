Gruden: “We Better Find Some Answers”

Last night's 44-20 loss against the Colts was enough for the Raiders as they fired defensive coordinator Paul Guenther.

It was clear after the game last night that head coach Jon Gruden was unsatisfied with what transpired on the field.

During the 44 to 20 loss against the Colts, the defense was destroyed by the Colts.

The Raiders defense allowed 244 passing yards in the air and an astonishing 212 yards on the ground.

Las Vegas has been stuck on the bottom half of the rankings when it comes to their defense.

For Gruden, he’s had enough.

“Well obviously, we only have a few days left. We’re running out of time,” Head coach Jon Gruden said after the game. “Running out of players. Ferrell went down again early, I don’t want to make any excuses… Abram went down, Jeff Heath is not here, we miss Arnette, we miss a lot of players, but we got stuck on some blocks, we missed fit some runs and we paid for it big time, but we had no answer today and we better find some answers and as soon as I’m done here, we’ll start searching.”

We’ll start searching didn’t mean he was going to find better plays to use. No, that meant he was going to get a new defensive coordinator.

At 6:50 PM PST, defensive coordinator Paul Guenther was fired.

Guenther has been with the Raiders since Gruden’s return three seasons ago. During that span, the Raiders were last in the NFL in points per game (28.4), 31st in yards per play, (6.04), 29th in passer rating against (98.9, last in sacks (60) and 30th in takeaways (47).

It looks like for Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock, losing a must-win game with the season on the line was enough for the pair.

In order to search for answers, one must first get rid of the problem. That’s what the Raiders did last night after the game.

For the rest of the season, defensive line coach Rod Marinelli will serve as the interim defensive coordinator.

