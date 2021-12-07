Skip to main content
    • December 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    Raiders Carl Nassib Named to Forbes “30 Under 30” List

    Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib named to Forbes "30 Under 30" list.
    Author:

    Las Vegas Raiders Carl Nassib has been recognized for opening up about his sexuality during the last offseason.

    Last week, Forbes released their annual “30 under 30” list for 2022. The list highlights young professionals who made an impact and reached high levels before they turned 30.

    Nassib was listed with the honor in the sports category.

    Nassib became the first openly gay NFL player to be on an active roster. When he came out, he donated $100,000 to The Trevor Project. The project is a national organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention serves for the LBTQ+ community.

    "I was definitely surprised by the big reaction. It was incredible," Nassib said in August via Raiders.com "I thought nobody would care, but it was just such a good feeling to have all the support. I was glad I could do my part to help bring visibility and representation to my community."

    Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott also made the list this year.

