The Return of Defensive End Clelin Ferrell

On his return game from the COVID-19 list, defensive end Clelin Ferrell had his best game this season with two sacks and two forced fumbles.
For the past two weeks, the Raiders have been without defensive end Clelin Ferrell.

Ferrell was absent after he was placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list.

While he’s had a mediocre season at best, Ferrell made a statement returning to the field yesterday.

Ferrell committed six tackles, including four solo tackles and two assists. Most notably, Ferrell sacked Jets quarterback Sam Darnold twice and forced fumbled the ball twice.

It was Ferrell’s first sacks and forced fumbles of the season.

“That was great,” Head coach Jon Gruden said. “He’s had the coronavirus. He’s missed a couple of weeks. He’s had a tough start to this season. We were missing some defensive linemen and some defensive players today and he made some impact plays. That’s what we need from him. He’s a hard-nosed, energized finishing player. He’s got a lot of football character that we’re going to lean on also.”

Ferrell is in a key position for the Silver and Black.

On the side of the defensive line is defensive end Maxx Crosby, who has up until yesterday, the sole man who could pressure and sack the opposing quarterback.

Even then Crosby has a total of six sacks this season.

It’s no secret the defensive line needs to up their pass rush. It was prevalent yesterday as at times, Darnold had all the time in the world to get the ball off.

Other times, the defensive line pressured the Jets O-line. It typically happened when Crosby and Ferrell both pressured Darnold from the outside effectively.

Ferrell made his return to the field with a big exclamation mark yesterday. The question now is if he can continue this much-needed type of performance for the rest of the season.

