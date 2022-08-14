DE Malcolm Koonce Improving with Help of Veterans

Second-year defensive end Malcolm Koonce is constantly looking to improve his craft.

"It's the same thing, it's football," Koonce said via Raiders.com. "[They're] going to demand the same thing from me that I demanded from myself last year – being better in every category."

"My goal every day, every game I play, is to be able to leave the day satisfied of what I did," Koonce said. "It was just go out, play how I know I can play and walk away being comfortable, knowing that I played my best."

Koonce has help from veteran All-Pro edge rusher Chandler Jones.

It helps that both of them are from New York.

"When I found out Malcolm was from New York, I lit up because I was a young player from New York," Jones said. "And coming from New York and going into the NFL, it's a very small percentile. And I definitely do see myself – just coming from New York, and there's not a lot of New York football players, especially these days. So, I definitely give him a pat on the back for coming from New York and still being in the NFL because that's very rare.”

As for Koonce, he’s thankful for the veterans help as he’s improving his game, one detail at a time.

"To me, he's been in the league for what feels like forever," Koonce said. "It's cool to pick his brain with little things that I see. Little things that I don't notice, but he says, 'No, you just tweak this a little bit, it'll work way better than it did.' Stuff like that happens all the time."

