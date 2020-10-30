SI.com
RaiderMaven
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBlack Hole+
Search

DE Maxx Crosby: “I Think I Can Get Better in Every Way”

Hikaru Kudo

Defensive end Maxx Crosby knows he hasn’t performed at the top tier level this season.

Coming into the 2020 campaign, Crosby’s second in the NFL and with the Raiders, he was highly touted to perform better than last year.

Crosby was going to be one of the biggest defensive weapons on the Silver and Black alongside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski and safety Johnathan Abram.

Instead, Crosby has fallen short of what was promised.

This year, he’s had four sacks, one pass defended, 13 total tackles and seven solo tackles.

His sacks are tied 17th in the league. All other stats are well over the top 100 marks.

With that said, Crosby is a player who admits his mistakes and admits he’s got plenty more work to do.

“I think I can get better in every way," Crosby told reporters. "I think I’ve done some good things… you know, I feel like I just gotta be more consistent. I just gotta be more disruptive every down and that’s something I’ve been working on, so I just gotta read my keys and play as hard as I possibly can and good things will happen.”

Crosby said it himself. He has to more disruptive.

He was disruptive in college. That’s why the Raiders picked him up and started him on defense as a rookie.

It’s not like Crosby has failed the team. He can still apply pressure and manage to bring the opposing quarterback down.

Crosby has four of the seven total sacks the Silver and Black have this season.

But as he said: “I think I can get better in every way.”

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1

THANKS FOR READING RAIDERMAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
MSU88CHICK
MSU88CHICK

Love that he acknowledges his own failures

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Thread

Welcome to Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven official game thread. Join us as we keep you updated from here at Allegiant Stadium and comment below.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

skynyrd77

Three Las Vegas Raider X-Factors vs. Cleveland Browns

The Las Vegas Raiders will need these players to step up to have the best chance of beating Cleveland on Sunday

Darin Alexander Baydoun

by

MSU88CHICK

Derek Carr Leads Evolving Las Vegas Raiders Offense

Derek Carr continues to lead an evolving and potent Las Vegas Raiders offense, in desperate need of a decent defense to realize playoff dreams.

Tom LaMarre

Las Vegas Raiders Defense is Like Butter

The Raiders defense has had spurs of positive moments throughout a game. Yet they still struggle. As Hikaru Kudo puts it, it’s like butter.

Hikaru Kudo

by

MSU88CHICK

How to Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Las Vegas Raiders

How to watch today's Week 7 matchup between the Raiders and Buccaneers.

Hikaru Kudo

by

MSU88CHICK

Previewing Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cleveland Browns

The Las Vegas Raiders will be making the trip to Cleveland this week to match up with the 5-2 Browns

Darin Alexander Baydoun

by

Bowlingman

Previewing the Cleveland Browns Defense

The Las Vegas Raiders are facing a Cleveland Browns defense that has Myles Garrett but not a lot else going right

Darin Alexander Baydoun

by

MSU88CHICK

Wide Receiver Henry Ruggs III Still Has a Ways to Go

Henry Ruggs III has not delivered to the full extent just yet. But Jon Gruden says part of the blame is on him.

Hikaru Kudo

by

skynyrd77

Las Vegas Raiders Sign Two New Defenders

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed linebacker James Onwualu and defensive back Keman Siverand in search of defensive help.

Jairo Alvarado

by

MSU88CHICK

Previewing the Cleveland Browns Offense

The Las Vegas Raiders defense will have to look to rebound quickly and prepare for Cleveland's run-heavy attack

Darin Alexander Baydoun

by

MSU88CHICK