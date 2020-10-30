DE Maxx Crosby: “I Think I Can Get Better in Every Way”

Defensive end Maxx Crosby knows he hasn’t performed at the top tier level this season.

Coming into the 2020 campaign, Crosby’s second in the NFL and with the Raiders, he was highly touted to perform better than last year.

Crosby was going to be one of the biggest defensive weapons on the Silver and Black alongside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski and safety Johnathan Abram.

Instead, Crosby has fallen short of what was promised.

This year, he’s had four sacks, one pass defended, 13 total tackles and seven solo tackles.

His sacks are tied 17th in the league. All other stats are well over the top 100 marks.

With that said, Crosby is a player who admits his mistakes and admits he’s got plenty more work to do.

“I think I can get better in every way," Crosby told reporters. "I think I’ve done some good things… you know, I feel like I just gotta be more consistent. I just gotta be more disruptive every down and that’s something I’ve been working on, so I just gotta read my keys and play as hard as I possibly can and good things will happen.”

Crosby said it himself. He has to more disruptive.

He was disruptive in college. That’s why the Raiders picked him up and started him on defense as a rookie.

It’s not like Crosby has failed the team. He can still apply pressure and manage to bring the opposing quarterback down.

Crosby has four of the seven total sacks the Silver and Black have this season.

But as he said: “I think I can get better in every way.”

