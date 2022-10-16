Skip to main content

DE Maxx Crosby Leading in Two Stat Categories

The Pro Bowl defensive end is continuing to do what he's best. Sack the quarterback and force the opponent to lose yards.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby is continuing to do Maxx Crosby things.

Let me explain.

Since I started covering the Silver and Black a couple seasons ago, defensive end Maxx Crosby has always stood out.

An Eastern Michigan University stand out, Crosby earned a trip to the Pro Bowl in 2021 and in his personal life, he just welcomed a baby girl into the world.

Last season, he posted 56 tackles including 36 solo tackles, eight sacks and seven passes defended.

Crosby earned AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors in Week 1 and 18.

On top of everything else, Crosby is just in his fourth season in the NFL.

His fourth season is a continution of what he did in Year 3.

As the Raiders sit back and watch games this weekend during their bye week, Crosby leads in two defensive stat categories.

He leads the league with 11 tackles for loss while he is tied first in the league 6.0 sacks.

The Silver and Black should expecting more of the same type of play out of Crosby as the season progresses.

He is a clear asset and strongpoint for the Raiders defense.

