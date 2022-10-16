DE Maxx Crosby Leading in Two Stat Categories

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby is continuing to do Maxx Crosby things.

Let me explain.

Since I started covering the Silver and Black a couple seasons ago, defensive end Maxx Crosby has always stood out.

An Eastern Michigan University stand out, Crosby earned a trip to the Pro Bowl in 2021 and in his personal life, he just welcomed a baby girl into the world.

Last season, he posted 56 tackles including 36 solo tackles, eight sacks and seven passes defended.

Crosby earned AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors in Week 1 and 18.

On top of everything else, Crosby is just in his fourth season in the NFL.

His fourth season is a continution of what he did in Year 3.

As the Raiders sit back and watch games this weekend during their bye week, Crosby leads in two defensive stat categories.

He leads the league with 11 tackles for loss while he is tied first in the league 6.0 sacks.

The Silver and Black should expecting more of the same type of play out of Crosby as the season progresses.

He is a clear asset and strongpoint for the Raiders defense.

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1