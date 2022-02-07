Raiders DE Maxx Crosby Named Pro Bowl Defensive MVP

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby capped off his season getting named as this year's Pro Bowl Defensive MVP.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby capped off his season with one last entertaining performance.

In the Pro Bowl, Crosby had five tackles, three pass deflections three tackles for loss and two sacks on the day.

For his efforts, Crosby was named as this year’s Pro Bowl Defensive MVP.

"Being back here in Vegas, I had to put on a show," Crosby said. "Denzel [Perryman], Hunter Renfrow, AJ [Cole] ... We had to come back and get a W for everybody.”

"It's amazing, without my teammates I couldn't have made this happen," Crosby said. "But I just wanted to come out here and have some fun. It's my last little bit of football I have until next year. So I had an incredible time and it's just a blessing to be out here."

Crosby will have a nice off-season before he gets ready for next season.

