Las Vegas Raiders Yannick Ngakoue wants to be more than just a "good rusher in the NFL."

Las Vegas Raiders Yannick Ngakoue wants to leave a legacy in the NFL.

It’s largely due to how he can be utilized in every team he plays for.

“As far as I did my first four seasons in Jacksonville and had to make that little journey to get to ultimately here,” Ngakoue said via Raiders.com. “And I feel like Minnesota, Baltimore – no matter how I was used, even if I wasn't utilized the right way, I still managed to find a way to make plays. And that's important."

Ngakoue just booked his eighth sack of the season on Thanksgiving Day. It’s his sixth consecutive season with at least eight sacks.

Silver and Black defensive coordinator Gus Bradley is impressed with what Ngakoue can do on the field.

"I think what makes Yannick so unique is his motor and his desire to be a really, really good player,” Bradley said. “He's really driven to that, but I think where his game has also changed now is the run game. ... You're seeing him to be a complete player on first, second and third down. A guy that can go out there and you're not worried about [him]. And he's given so much to this team."

As for Ngakoue, it’s all about being remembered as a player that is more than just a “good rusher.”

"I'm just not trying to be a guy who was a good rusher in the NFL," said Ngakoue. "When I'm done, I want people to always put me on that Mount Rushmore, arguably. And that's a long way to go, so I'm just going to keep working.”

“Keep chopping wood. I'm not at my best. I feel that I'm just scratching the surface."

