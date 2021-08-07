Who Could be Moving up on Raiders Defense

New Las Vegas Raiders DC Gus Bradley will be coaching a new and improved defense come Week One.

Quinton Jefferson, DT

Jefferson signed with Las Vegas as an unrestricted free agent in March. He’s entering his sixth season in the league, coming off a season with the Buffalo Bills in which he had three sacks and 23 tackles.

Despite only making four starts last season, Jefferson started in 12 games for the Seattle Seahawks in 2018 and 2019. Expect him to make an immediate impact on the defensive line.

Yannick Ngakoue, DE

Ngakoue also was a free agent that decided to join the Raiders in March. The 246-pound defensive end brings Pro Bowl experience to the D-line, having been selected in his second season in the league (2017).

Ngakoue started in five games for the Minnesota Vikings last season and three for the Baltimore Ravens. He recorded eight sacks and seven tackles for losses.

Trevon Moehrig, S

Moehrig comes in as the No. 43 pick in the NFL Draft and the Jim Thorpe Award winner as college football’s best defensive back in the nation last season. He will bring youth and a willingness to make an impact right away to Gus Bradley’s defense.

Damon Arnette, CB

This will be Arnette’s second season with the Raiders, as he started in seven games as a rookie. He battled various injuries in 2020, including a concussion toward the end of the season.

With the addition of cornerback Casey Hayward—who already has experience under Bradley—Arnette will be fighting for that starting spot ahead of Week 1. The competition could give him the nudge he needs to once again demonstrate his value.

Amik Robertson, NB

Robertson is another second-season cornerback looking to prove his worth before the start of the season. He appeared in only eight games without a start last season.

With Nevin Lawson’s two-game suspension, the battle for the starting nickelback position will likely come down to Robertson and rookie Nate Hobbs.

