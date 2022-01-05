Raiders' Key Assets: Darius Philon

Las Vegas' defense came up big in Sunday's win over the Indianapolis Colts. The group held a very good Colts offense to only 262 total offensive yards for the day.

Much of that success can be attributed to the pieces upfront, including interior threat Darius Philon, who has made his presence felt in his recent back-to-back starts.

Philon tied for second in combined tackles for the Raiders in Sunday's game with eight total (six solo and two assisted).

The veteran's sudden success may have come as a surprise to some, considering he returned to the field in Week 14 after missing four straight games due to injury.

Not only that, but prior to this season, Philon had not played in an NFL game since the 2018 season.

Las Vegas took a big hit when nose tackle Johnathan Hankins was added to the Injured/Reserve list after going down against the Cleveland Browns in Week 15.

Fortunately for the Raiders, Philon has impressively stepped up. His role was critical in containing the Colts' running game on Sunday.

Should Philon make a third consecutive start this weekend, he will be starting against his former team, the Los Angeles Chargers, with whom he spent the first four seasons of his career.

Philon will again be called upon to contribute to the task of stopping yet another threatening offense on the ground. Running back Austin Ekeler is going to be a key piece in the backfield for Los Angeles this Sunday and limiting him would be critical for Las Vegas' chances of coming out with the victory.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter