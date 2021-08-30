Gerald McCoy Returns to Play After 2 Years of Inactivity

After 609 days of inactivity, Sunday's preseason finale against the San Francisco 49ers were Gerald McCoy's first action back on the field.

Defensive tackle Gerald McCoy has taken the field for the first time in nearly two years.

The six-time Pro Bowler was off the field for a total of 609 days due to a torn quadriceps tendon he suffered during the 2020 Training Camp with the Dallas Cowboys.

"Today was my first real reps,” McCoy said after last night’s preseason game. “I took a few of my first practice reps this week and have been getting reps here and there but today it was like, 'Throw him in the fire.'"

McCoy also said that everything felt good on the field.

"It felt great. My legs felt great, no pain in the knee,” McCoy said. “Knocking the rust off felt really good. I was just back in my element."

McCoy was able to get a true preseason test last night as he played against the San Francisco 49ers' first-string offense.

"A lot of it is just reading your keys and playing what you see," McCoy said. "With an offense like that, they draw it up so well that it's a lot of window dressing.”

“A lot of smoke and mirrors to get you to look all over the place for something simple. They're one of the best in the league in doing that."

While the Raiders fell in the preseason finale 34-10, it got McCoy back on the field and prepared for Week 1 of the regular season.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin