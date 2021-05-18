Raiders DT Solomon Thomas Launches Defensive Line Foundation

Newly signed Raiders DT Solomon Thomas launches The Defensive Line Foundation, a foundation dedicated to end youth suicide especially for people of color.

It’s more than just the sport of football sometimes.

Defensive tackle Solomon Thomas announced the launch of The Defensive Line Foundation on Monday.

The foundation is dedicated to end youth suicide especially for people of color. The purpose of the foundation is to focus efforts on suicide reduction. The foundation will be providing health and wellness programming, education and support for families and storytelling of personal suicide loss and mental health.

The Defensive Line Foundation will also partner with schools to set up robust prevention mechanisms to spot signs of suicide risk and connect those who need help with resources.

"The Defensive Line means everything and more to me,” Thomas said in a statement. “Not only to honor my sister but to create a world where we can normalize the discussion of mental health and save lives.”

"I'm more than excited to announce the launch of The Defensive Line Foundation and look forward to the impact TDL will have on changing this world and make it a healthier and better place for everyone - a world where no one dies by suicide."

The launch of The Defensive Line Foundation comes after Thomas signed a one-year contract with the Raiders on March 19. The contract is worth $3.25 million with $2.74 million guaranteed. He also received a signing bonus of $750,000.

For more information about The Defensive Line Foundation, visit www.thedefensiveline.org.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

