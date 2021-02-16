Reports: Raiders Expected to Spend Least in NFL at DT

It's not necessarily about how much money you spend but rather how you spend the money.

Some reports are coming in that the Raiders are expected to spend the least in the NFL at defensive tackle.

Pro Football Focus projects that the Raiders will spend the least in their interior defensive line.

Both Johnathan Hankins and Maliek Collins are free agents this off-season, with Maurice Hurst the only one that is guaranteed to stick around.

But let’s say both Hankins and Collins stick around. Even then, the Raiders' run defense was ranked No. 25 in the NFL last season.

If the Raiders do decide to move on from Hankins and Collins, it better be an upgrade.

As I said yesterday, one potential candidate that could come to Las Vegas is former Houston Texan defensive end, J.J. Watt. With the explosive power and energy, he can bring on the field, it’ll be a perfect treat from the outside opposite of defensive end Maxx Crosby.

That forces teams to focus on the exterior side of the defensive line, which then defensive tackles and quite literally plummets their way through to the quarterback.

Here’s my point.

Reports can expect the Raiders to spend the least at one of the most important positions of a successful defense.

But Raider Nation needs to understand that there are different approaches to solving this issue like the aforementioned situation I explained above.

My point being, it’s not necessarily about how much money you use but rather, how you use the money you’re allocated.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1