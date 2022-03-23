Demarcus Robinson Agrees to Terms With Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler continues to make moves.

Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson agreed to sign a one-year deal with Las Vegas on Tuesday, per his agent, Michael Katz.

Robinson, a six-year NFL veteran, was drafted by the Chiefs in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

The wideout has spent his entire professional career with Kansas City, where he was a part of the team's back-to-back Super Bowl trips in the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

While Robinson did not start in the title game in which the Chiefs were victorious, he did start in the contest the following season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, playing 45 offensive snaps for Kansas City. He played a combined 134 offensive snaps that postseason.

In total, Robinson has a career regular-season total of 1,679 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. He had a career-high 466 receiving yards in only nine starts in the 2020 season.

Though Robinson wasn't exactly considered a top-tier receiving option during his years in Kansas City, the wideout can be considered as a reliable asset, as he played in every single game while with the Chiefs.

Robinson will be joining a familiar Las Vegas team, whom he played against many times as a former member of one of the Raiders' division rivals.

Las Vegas was in need of modifying its receiving corps this offseason, and with the additions of five-time Pro Bowler Davante Adams and Robinson just days apart, it's clear Ziegler has made it a priority to solve the issue.

