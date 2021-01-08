Raiders' Final Defensive Stand a Harbinger of 2021?

In their final stand against the Denver Broncos, did the Las Vegas Raiders' defense show a harbinger of their future in 2021?

The Las Vegas Raiders' defense has been a question all season long, and with the season coming to an end, many wondered how the defense was going to react in the last game of the season.

Despite giving up 446 total yards of offense to the Denver Broncos on Sunday, the Raiders' defense showed up when it mattered.

Defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli has tried to turn things around in just a few weeks, but as we all know, the Raiders have dealt with injuries and the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's a credit to our whole team though. We had some really great moments today, we had some ugly moments, but like we all seemed to do this year, we hang in there, our defense gets us a stop," said Coach Jon Gruden after their season finale.

Gruden called it ugly at times, but it seemed that the Raiders were trying to give away the game at times, from everything from turnovers, penalties, and big plays on defense.

And once again, they were put in an uncomfortable position, down to the wire and in the hands of the defense.

An area where they have struggled all year long, but no matter how many errors the defense has made, they showed up and made critical stops at the end of Sunday's game.

Their record is marked forever at 8-8, but there were three down to the wire games where they could have won if it wasn't for the defense.

They did manage to get three sacks on Drew Lock but did not record a single turnover.

"Defensively, we have to improve in all levels. There's no question about that.

We need some impact plays from our defense; sacks, strips, fumbles, turnovers. We gotta do a better job on the defensive side of the ball," added Gruden on the Raiders' performance.

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby ended his season with his highest-graded game of the year.

A roster filled with young talent should help attract a new defensive coordinator that will help improve the defense in all three levels of the game and key situations of the game.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1