Recap from Raiders 32-23 Win Against Broncos

The Las Vegas Raiders stepped up to the plate and kept hope for their season alive by beating the Denver Broncos 32-23

At 0-3, the Las Vegas Raiders had their proverbial backs against the wall when they faced off against their divisional rival in the Denver Broncos. 

A loss could have put them too far behind the eight-ball to keep up, and they responded with their best effort so far this season. 

It came in a 32-23 win that saw both the Raiders offense and defense make big plays that helped the team win. 

On offense, running back Josh Jacobs stepped up with a career-best performance, with 28 carries for 144 yards and two touchdowns, along with five catches for 31 yards. 

It came against a Broncos defense that was sixth in the NFL in run defense over the first three games. 

It's the kind of effort that shows how talented a back Jacobs still is, and why the Raiders need to make more of consistent effort to lean on him in the ground game. 

In comparison, quarterback Derek Carr took more of a backseat with just 188 yards passing. 

He played a clean game, though, not recording a turnover, and relying on wide receiver Davante Adams, who himself had nine catches for 101 yards, in key moments. 

Defensively, it wasn't always perfect, but the Raiders were able to give the Broncos and QB Russell Wilson some headaches. 

No play was bigger than cornerback Amik Robertson's 68-yard touchdown off of a fumble by Broncos RB Melvin Gordon. 

It was the first defensive touchdown scored by the Raiders since 2019, the perfect way to take advantage of the game's only turnover. 

The Raiders defensive line was also able to have their way, holding Denver to a season-low 85 yards rushing. 

Defensive end Maxx Crosby harassed Wilson for much of the afternoon, recording two of the Raiders three sacks. 

Wilson was able to find some big plays through the air, but the Raiders defense did its job in the second-half, holding Denver to just one score over the final two quarters.

It let the Raiders offense gradually build a two-possession lead, and when the Broncos scored to make it a two-point game late, the Raiders closed it out with Jacobs final touchdown. 

That's how good teams put away an opponent, and the Raiders finally resembled one in getting head coach Josh McDaniels his first win in Las Vegas. 

