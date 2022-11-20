Keys and Predictions for Raiders vs. Broncos

The Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos won't have much to play for other than pride on Sunday, but for two division rivals, that can still make for a game to watch.

We have the keys to the game that could lead to a potential Raiders win, as well as final predictions for the game.

Can the Broncos defensive attrition keep up?

Going by points allowed, the Broncos defense has been the stingiest in the NFL this year, and that's despite several starters missing games.

Pro Bowl defensive end Bradley Chubb was traded, while defensive end Randy Gregory, cornerback Ronald Darby and safety Justin Simmons, among others, have missed time because of injuries.

That's a significant part of what was supposed to be the Broncos defensive corps this season, but they've been able to keep up their level of play nonetheless.

With the Raiders also having key injuries to overcome on offense, something will have to give in terms of which team's performance will falter the most.

Can the Raiders start to put a nicer end on the season?

There's no doubt that the 2022 NFL season will go down as one of the biggest letdowns for the Las Vegas Raiders in recent franchise history.

It doesn't mean, though, that they still can't start to pick up the pieces and get started on ending the season with more momentum heading into next season.

It will be a huge test for the credibility of Coach Josh McDaniels to see if he can keep his players consistently motivated to end the year strong despite all the heartbreak they've already endured.

Final Predictions

Final score: Broncos 21, Raiders 17

