AFC West Week 8 Preview

Washington Football Team at Denver Broncos

The Broncos come off a tough 17-14 loss against the Cleveland Browns, which served as their fourth-straight loss after starting the season 3-0.

Denver’s running game lacked tremendously in the matchup with the Browns on Thursday, as it was only able to produce 41 yards on the ground.

Meanwhile, Browns' backup quarterback Case Keenum led a dominant offensive performance. Cleveland couldn’t be stopped on the ground or in the air, as it finished with 376 total yards on the night.

The Broncos will have a chance to get back on track when it faces Washington at home on Sunday.

New York Giants at Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs have been arguably the most surprising disappointment this season. They enter this Monday Night Football matchup with a 3-4 record after a very poor performance against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Kansas City’s offense was limited to just three points in its loss. Former MVP Patrick Mahomes has not looked like the star QB fans have grown accustomed to seeing in the past so far this season. On Sunday, he threw an interception and turned the ball over on a fumble.

The Chiefs will have an opportunity to get back to a .500 record on Monday against the 2-5 Giants. New York did, however, hold the Carolina Panthers to three points on Sunday, allowing only 173 total yards. The Giants don’t exactly have a top-tier defense, but momentum could be on its side after a dominant performance against the Panthers' offense.

New England Patriots at Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles was on a roll for a three-week period but was bitterly humbled when it lost 34-6 against the Baltimore Ravens just before its bye week.

The Chargers ran for a shocking 26 yards in the game. The offense was only able to average 3.9 yards per play.

It was definitely an atypical performance from Los Angeles, but a win against New England would be a strong statement in the Chargers’ quest to claim the top spot in the division.

