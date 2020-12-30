Revisiting the Denver Broncos Offense

Denver Bronco's offense still remains among the league's worst since they last played the Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders and their players have one more chance to put get their game on tape this season.

They have a good opportunity to do that against their division rival in the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

When it comes to Denver’s offense, not much has changed since the Raiders first played them back in November.

Ranked even lower now than they were then in offense at 29th in the league, they’ve only scored 20 or more points twice in the six games since facing the Raiders.

Quarterback Drew Lock has erased any optimism that still might have existed for his development with his continued poor play.

Lock probably will finish the season completing under 60 percent of his passes and could also finish with more interceptions than touchdowns.

This is despite the fact he’s still had the same complement of weapons that he had the last time they played the Raiders.

Running back Melvin Gordon has upped his effectiveness by averaging 4.7 yards per carry, and receivers like Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick still have shown ample promise.

The results just haven’t been there, though, and Lock’s lackluster play should rightly be viewed as the cause.

The Broncos even had a game against the New Orleans Saints in which receiver Kendall Hinton had to start at quarterback because Denver’s entire quarterback room was unavailable due to having tested positive for COVID-19.

They lost that game, 31-3, in one of the most embarrassing showings a team has had this season.

The Raiders have plenty of questions they’ll have to answer once the season is over, of course, but at least they know they have a franchise quarterback.

For Denver, Lock’s performance this year has put the future of the franchise in a much murkier light, and as of now, it’s unknown whether he’ll be the starter going forward.

