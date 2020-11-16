SI.com
RaiderMaven
Recap from Las Vegas Raiders 37-12 Win

Darin Alexander Baydoun

There’s a quote by Napoleon Bonaparte in which he stated to never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake.

If there was ever a game where that was demonstrated, Las Vegas Raiders fans saw it Sunday as the silver and black sat back and let the Denver Broncos self-destruct on the way to a 37-12 victory.

That self-destruction came from the Broncos turning the ball over five times, four interceptions thrown by Denver quarterback Drew Lock and a fumble.

It probably stands as the worst game that the young quarterback has played so far in the league, but the Raiders defense will gladly take it.

It was the second interception by safety Jeff Heath that really kick-started the Raiders rout. 

The Broncos were in the red zone looking to take the lead at the end of the first half, and the pick by Heath ruined what would turn out to be their gasp in the game as the Raiders rolled from there.

That roll was fueled by a running game that racked up 203 yards. 

Josh Jacobs had his best game of the season in terms of balancing efficiency with volume, with 21 carries for 112 and two touchdowns, averaging 5.3 yards a pop.

The running game was so effective that Derek Carr didn’t have to do much at all, only throwing 25 times for 154 yards.

There were several big passing plays left on the field though, including one guaranteed deep touchdown pass dropped by tight end Darren Waller.

The play of the Raiders defense though finally made it so that Carr and the offense didn’t have to press. 

Considering that that same defense entered the game having forced only five takeaways, which was the least in the league, it felt like a long time coming.

Now at 3-0 in the AFC West for the first time since 2010, the Raiders are squarely in control of their destiny moving forward. 

