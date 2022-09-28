Previewing the Denver Broncos Offense

For the last few years, the narrative surrounding the Denver Broncos was that they were a quarterback away from becoming a real contender.

They paid the price to acquire that QB when they traded for longtime Seattle Seahawks stalwart Russell Wilson.

The trade for Wilson, along with the hiring of former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as head coach, was thought to be the final steps in getting the Broncos offense back to an elite level.

Over the first three games, it's clear that the Broncos offense is going to need some more time to iron out some significant kinks.

That's putting it lightly with the Broncos currently ranked as the second-worst scoring offense in the NFL.

They haven't scored more than 16 points so far this season, and have already been hampered by Hackett looking the part of a rookie head coach with some of his game management decisions.

It's played a part in the Broncos having the NFL's worst red zone offense so far, but Wilson's play can't be ignored.

The former Super Bowl champion has spent a decade among the NFL's best passers, but this season, he hasn't looked near that level.

In three games, Wilson has completed less than 60 percent of his passes and has thrown for just two touchdowns.

That's despite a supporting cast that, while not star studded, was thought to have more than enough talent to help Wilson.

They have a productive one-two punch at running back with former Pro Bowler Melvin Gordon and ascending talent in Javonte Williams.

Wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy comprise a young and promising corps of receivers.

The Broncos offensive line was thought to be a big upgrade over what Wilson had to work with in Seattle in recent seasons.

It hasn't been great so far, though, letting Wilson be sacked nine times and allowing a 32.5 pressure percentage.

For a Las Vegas Raiders defense that only has two sacks on the season, it could be the remedy they need to finally put together a complete performance.

The Raiders can't afford any less with being 0-3 and having their backs against the wall.

