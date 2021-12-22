Revisiting the Denver Broncos

The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves in the same boat as their division rival, being at 7-7 and hanging on in the AFC playoff race

The Las Vegas Raiders kept their season alive by winning via a walk-off field goal against the Cleveland Browns.

It won't get any easier in the next three games, two of them being fellow AFC West teams, starting with the Denver Broncos.

The Raiders can at least say they know they can beat Denver heading into Sunday, as they handled them on the road back on October, 34-24.

The Broncos have been essentially treading water since then, never being able to be more than one game over .500 leading up to this week.

If they're to get back to that mark after falling to 7-7, they'll have to do it without starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

He suffered a concussion last week against the Cincinnati Bengals, serious enough that he had to be carted off the field and taken to a hospital.

Former starter Drew Lock will be in his place, which is a matchup that should suit the Raiders much better.

They will still have to contend with Denver's top-10 rushing offense, as running back Javonte Williams has come more into his own in recent weeks.

The one thing that has been consistent is Denver's defense, which is no.2 in the NFL in points allowed.

For a Raiders offense that has still struggled to finish drives, it's a very concerning matchup.

Denver has limited offenses like the Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Chargers, and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Raiders offense hasn't been anywhere near that level for a while, but they'll have to rediscover it to have a chance on Sunday.

