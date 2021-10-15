    • October 15, 2021
    X-Factors For Raiders vs. Broncos

    These are some of the biggest S-factors that could come into play when the Las Vegas Raiders travel to face the Denver Broncos.
    In a game that has now taken on a lot more importance, there are a ton of variables in play when the Las Vegas Raiders go to Denver to face the Denver Broncos on Sunday. 

    We'll be looking at some of the most important ones that could play a part in who ends up winning. 

    How injuries will impact the Raiders secondary

    The Raiders lost two key players in their defensive backfield last week as both cornerbacks Trayvon Mullen and Damon Arnette went on injured reserve. 

    Mullen had been playing some of the best ball of his career to start this season, and Arnette had provided valuable depth. 

    The Raiders still do have Casey Hayward Jr., who actually is the top-ranked corner in the NFL according to Pro Football Focus, and it will be interesting to see if standout rookie Nate Hobbs gets more reps on the outside. 

    Against a Denver offense with good receivers in Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick, it presents a strong challenge that'll test the overall strength of the Raiders secondary. 

    Will the Raiders provide any resistance to the Broncos' running game?

    Sticking with defense, the Raiders have improved significantly this season in a number of key categories, ranking 10th in total yards allowed. 

    Much of that, though, comes on the strength of their pass defense, as their run defense ranks as one of the worst in the league. 

    It was a big reason why they lost to the Chicago Bears last week, as they were able to rush for 143 yards, helping control the clock. 

    Against a 12th ranked Denver rushing attack, the Raiders can't afford for history to repeat itself if they want to get back in the win column. 

