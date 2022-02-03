Raiders Season Review: Denzel Perryman

A late add to the Las Vegas Raiders roster, the veteran linebacker Denzel Perryman ended up having the best season of his career.

When the Las Vegas Raiders traded for linebacker Denzel Perryman late last August, it was seen as a move to bring in a trusted veteran who knew defensive coordinator Gus Bradley's system.

What fans and analysts might have not expected was how integral Perryman ended up being to the Raiders defense this season.

Despite missing two games due to injury, Perryman recorded a career-high 154 total tackles, which led the Raiders by a large margin and was the sixth-best total in the NFL.

It was good enough to get him elected to the first Pro Bowl of his career and reflects the impact Perryman made on the Raiders defense.

Perryman immediately stepped into a valuable leadership role and set the tone for a Raiders defense that, while not always great, never stopped competing.

His impact could be seen in the Raiders run defense ranks, where they improved multiple spots from last season and were top-10 in yards per carry allowed.

It was the strength of Perryman's game this season, as he ranked in the top-15 in run defense among linebackers, according to Pro Football Focus.

It led him to be PFF's 27th best linebacker this season, the highest placement he's had by their metrics since Perryman was a rookie.

Coming in on a one-year deal, Perryman has likely earned a raise based on his performance this season.

With a new regime coming in, the Raiders will decide whether Perryman fits in with their future plans.

If they want to keep the fighting culture intact from this past season, then retaining the linebacker would seem like a must.

