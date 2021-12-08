Raiders' Key Assets: Denzel Perryman

Perhaps the greatest turnout from the Raiders' last offseason has been seventh-year linebacker Denzel Perryman.

Las Vegas acquired the 29-year-old middle linebacker on Sept. 1, after he had played six seasons as a Charger.

When Perryman was traded along with a seventh-round pick to the Raiders from the Carolina Panthers for just a sixth-round pick in the 2022 Draft, his value as a contributing factor to an NFL team might have seemed diminished.

He's proven that idea to be far from the case, as the veteran leads the Raiders defense in solo tackles with 85. That's 31 more than the runner-up, Johnathan Abram.

Not only does Perryman lead the Raiders in solo tackles, but after 13 weeks, he leads the entire league in the category.

It's the most he's had thus far in his career, and it's not even close. His second-best was 64 in his rookie season.

Perryman is also third in the NFL in combined tackles with 133, which is just four behind the No. 1 spot.

In Las Vegas' loss to the Washington Football Team on Sunday, Perryman led the team with 12 total tackles. It was his seventh game this season with at least 12 combined tackles.

What Perryman has done at middle linebacker for the Raiders is something nobody could have predicted when he was added just weeks prior to Las Vegas' first regular-season game.

He is certainly an asset that the Raiders should aim to keep for years to come. The only thing needed from Perryman is his ability to track down the quarterback and attain more sacks. He has only five sacks throughout his career.

