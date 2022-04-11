Raiders Season Review: Denzelle Good

Guard Denzelle Good only played one game last season but could be a pivotal part of the Las Vegas Raiders' offensive line in 2022

At the moment, the Las Vegas Raiders offensive line is set to be run back with essentially the same players as last year.

What Raiders fans might forget is that one starter from last year's unit, guard Denzelle Good, never got a real chance to make an impact.

Good only played 18 snaps in the Raiders' first game against the Baltimore Ravens before suffering a torn ACL, ending his season right as it began.

That deprived the Raiders of arguably the most versatile lineman they have on offense.

Good has starting experience at right and left guard, and has even filled in at tackle before in his career.

That proved valuable last season, with Good having the ability to move between both spots as the Raiders dealt with injuries.

Good was graded out as providing at least average play by Pro Football Focus, which would've been welcome on an O-Line that struggled as much as the Raiders' unit did last season.

With Good returning on the last year of his contract, the Raiders can enter the season having up to three starters who have shown competent play.

The quality of play left tackle Kolton Miller showed last season speaks for itself, and center Andre James' play had improved by the end of the season.

That can give the Raiders a dependable left side on their O-Line, and with the potential to add another impact player in the NFL Draft.

The one unknown is how Good will play coming off a major injury, but if he can rebound, the Raiders' O-Line should see improvement.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter