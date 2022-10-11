Derek Carr & Davante Adams Relationship on the Field Firming Up

The two former Fresno State teammates are starting to establish their on-field relationship.

It was evidently clear when wide receiver Davante Adams went two weeks in a row receiving over 100 yards from quarterback Derek Carr.

While Adams only caught three passes after seven targets, two were for a touchdown. Both were over 45 yards.

It also marked Carr’s 200th and 201st career touchdown.

Adams caught one later in the fourth quarter to silence the Arrowhead Stadium crowd.

In addition, Adams became the only receiver since 1970 to book six straight primetime games with over 100 receiving yards.

All of this only happens due to the relationship Carr and Adams have on and off the field.

While it took some time, the Carr-Adams threat is starting to take shape in Las Vegas.

After five weeks, Adams has caught 26 passes for 290 yards including three touchdowns. He averages 11.2 yards per reception.

Raider Nation will be hoping the pair will continue their success on the field as the season continues.

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1