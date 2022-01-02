Raiders Derek Carr Approaching Another Franchise Record

As the final two games of the season approach, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is approaching yet another franchise record.

The man under center has already become the Las Vegas Raiders career passing yards record holder.

Carr is now a mere 327 yards away from breaking the most passing yards in a single season by a member of the Silver and Black.

It’s very doable and could result in a winning process. The Raiders are 6-0 this season in games where Carr throws over 300 yards.

The current record is held by Rich Gannon, who made the record during his 2022 MVP season.

Carr has played four games against the Indianapolis Colts during his time with the Raiders. So far, they have split the series two apiece.

While the game may mean a lot to Carr himself, at the end of the day, it’s another day in the office fighting for a W.

"At the end of the day, like we always talk about, nobody cares. The fact of the matter is that we have two games left against two really good football teams and we need to win them," Carr said.

“If we do and we can get in, I think that would be pretty remarkable. I think that would be pretty amazing. But it falls in line with what our plans were at the beginning of the year and despite all the adversity to be able to still stare your goals in the face and have an opportunity to obtain them, it's pretty cool, not going to lie.”

“It is pretty cool. But none of it matters unless we take care of business on the road here against the Colts."

