NFL Top 100 Shows Raiders Respect

With the Las Vegas Raiders making the playoffs last season and bringing in multiple All-Pro players this offseason, their profile around the NFL has been raised significantly.

That was reflected in the annual Top 100 players countdown on NFL Network Sunday night, a list that is put together by rankings done by NFL players.

The Raiders saw four of their players make the list when numbers 100-51 were revealed, starting with quarterback Derek Carr at #65.

Carr hasn't made the list since 2018, when he last placed at #60, part of a three-year streak where he represented the Raiders on the Top 100 from 2016-2018.

Coming off of posting a career-high 4,804 passing yards and leading the Raiders to the playoffs amid a season full of turmoil, it's not surprising to see Carr re-earned his peers respect.

Next up was defensive end Chandler Jones at #62, himself making the list after being left off last season.

Getting healthy again last season and putting up his seventh double-digit sack season has put Jones back among the most dangerous pass rushers in the NFL.

Defensive end Maxx Crosby was next at #59, himself breaking through as a pressure machine last season.

It's Crosby's debut in the Top 100, a place he could see himself becoming a regular in the future, especially now that he has Jones as a running mate on the Raiders defensive line.

Raiders tight end Darren Waller was up next at #58, dropping 23 spots from his #35 ranking last season.

Injuries likely played the biggest part in that, with Waller only playing in 11 games last season and seeing his numbers dip as a result.

Even with that, it wasn't enough for other players to forget that Waller is still one of the best tight ends in the NFL when he's healthy.

It's sure to make Raiders fans happy to see their team well-represented, and it shows how the moves the team has made have made a difference in their perception around the NFL.

It's likely there are multiple Raiders yet to come as the list goes into the top 50, with receivers Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow not being revealed yet.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up-to-the-second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @BaydounDarin