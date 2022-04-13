Raiders, Carr Agree to Three-Year Contract Extension

It was seemingly inevitable that Raiders quarterback Derek Carr would be getting paid this offseason; It was just a matter of when.

On Wednesday, Las Vegas and Carr agreed to a three-year, $121.5 million contract extension, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Our own, Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr., has learned from a source close to the situation that the deal includes a no-trade clause.

The extension adds to what has been a very ideal offseason for the three-time Pro Bowler. Carr heads into his ninth professional season and will be playing under a revamped coaching staff. A staff that he's vocally expressed approval for. He will also be reuniting with his college teammate and good friend, Davante Adams, arguably the best wide receiver in the game.

The stars have all but aligned for the veteran quarterback heading into the 2022 season.

Carr was drafted by the Raiders in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft after playing four seasons at Fresno State.

It wouldn't take long for the young quarterback to find his place in the league. Carr would be selected to the Pro Bowl in his sophomore season, the first of three-straight selections.

In 2016, Carr finished third in the Associated Press MVP voting after leading the Raiders to their first playoff appearance since the 2002 season.

It took a little while for the quarterback to gain the same type of relevance he did in that special season, but he would end up doing so in a dramatic fashion in 2021.

Against all odds, Carr led Las Vegas to a postseason berth after finishing the season fifth in total passing yards and sixth in passing yards per game.

Carr has certainly established a legacy in his eight seasons with the Raiders. The AFC's longest-tenured quarterback is the franchise's all-time career passing leader, having thrown for a total of 31,700 yards and 193 touchdowns as a member of the Silver and Black.

This contract highlights the fact that Carr believes he has unfinished business in Sin City, though. Despite experiencing the franchise's ups and downs throughout his career with the Raiders, especially as recently as the 2021 season, the captain will continue to strive to lead his team to the promised land.

