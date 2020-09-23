SI.com
Las Vegas Raiders Offense is a Team Effort

Hikaru Kudo

For the second week in the row, the Silver and Black offense has been a complete team effort.

In Week 1, quarterback Derek Carr targeted nine different receivers. In Week 2, Carr increased his targets, even more, throwing to a total of 11 players.

When a quarterback can spread out his offense consistently, it’s a sign of a quarterback who knows how to use offensive tools and when.

For example, this year’s first-round pick, wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, only had one reception for four yards on Monday night. However, due to his threat and positioning down the field, it constantly took away one of the safeties from the Saints.

This allowed other receivers to open up, most notably tight end Darren Waller.

Even when the Saints realized that Waller was finding the tightest of tightest open spots on the field and decided to give him the Rob Gronkowski treatment, that is double-teaming on Waller, the Silver and Black tight end still managed to catch a couple passes for first down.

Although the tight end caught 12 passes for 103 yards, wide receivers Bryan Edwards, Hunter Renfrow and running back Josh Jacobs all had multiple catches for double-digit yards.

In comparison, Patriots quarterback Cam Newton threw to seven players this past week against the Seahawks, with a primary focus on his wide receivers. Julian Edelman caught eight passes for 179 yards. Damiere Byrd and N’Keal Harry both added 72 receiving yards on the field.

The numbers alone show a different story for the Patriots. Newton relies on his wide receivers and the offense runs primary with the wide receivers in mind.

Meanwhile, for the Raiders, Jacobs will run over 85+ yards in a single game in addition to a couple receptions. It’s a mix of both passing and rushing game for the Silver and Black.

Comparing the offenses alone, Carr throws the ball literally all over the field, including his running back while Newton is more reliant on his wide receivers.

