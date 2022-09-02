Raiders Have Top QB-RB-WR Combination

With the NFL's regular season only a week and a half away from starting, fans of the Las Vegas Raiders are likely giddy with anticipation to see what team's star-studded offense looks like.

The Raiders offense has received plenty of praise this off-season, and that train hasn't stopped rolling.

In a recent ranking of the NFL teams top offensive triplets, which includes the team's top quarterback, running back and wide receiver, the Raiders ranked fourth.

That ranking was the best of any team in the AFC West, and only the Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cincinnati Bengals were placed higher.

It starts with Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who writer Nick Shook thinks has spent too much time being underrated by the football world.

The addition of wide receiver Davante Adams, Carr's former college teammate at Fresno State, is what Shook thinks will put Carr and the Raiders offense over the top.

It's an opportunity that Carr has never had, to be able to play with someone who is widely considered to be the best wide receiver in the league.

The fact that the two are longtime friends only makes it more probable that their highlights will light up the Las Vegas strip.

Of course, in a triplets list, there needs to be that third playmaker, and Josh Jacobs still can be that for the Raiders at running back.

Jacobs enters the season as the team's lead running back, and while he won't be the only runner who gets opportunities, Jacobs' body of work shows he's more than capable of carrying the load.

Having two 1,000-yard rushing seasons in the first three years of Jacobs' career shows that.

It can't be denied that Jacobs' 2021 season was a disappointment, but with renewed health and wanting to prove he still belongs among the NFL's top backs, the potential is there for a major rebound.

You could go as far as to say that all three of the Raiders' triplets will be motivated to prove that they can finally take the Silver and Black back to the top of the NFL.

If they're successful in that quest, then they could be ranked as the top trio in the NFL by season's end.

