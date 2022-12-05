Derek Carr and Davante Adams Are Always Striving For Perfection

Any and all doubts that had surrounded Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams heading into this season -- and even in the early stages of this season -- are now well behind the five-time Pro Bowler and the rest of the Raiders offense.

Adams has put together yet another Pro-Bowl-caliber season, and just recently, registered a season-high 177 receiving yards in the Silver and Black's 27-20 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr believes the production has been there all along, it just happens to be getting recognized as the wins now build up.

"He's well over 1,000 yards, he's well over 10 touchdowns," Carr said in Sunday's postgame press conference. "Everyone said that none of those things would happen. And we still have a lot of football left, but when you win, everything feels better, if I'm honest.

"There's things that we're working on constantly because we never want to feel like even we're having big days, we don't want to feel like we have it. So we keep that constant pressure on each other and if it doesn't look perfect, like if I don't throw it perfect, I'm like, 'Hey, let's go throw it again.' If he doesn't feel like it was perfect, he's like, 'Hey, let me run that again.' So we keep that mindset, but I think as we win, now it's like: 'Oh man, look, they're figuring it out. It looks great.' And forgetting the big days he had prior to us going on this win streak."

Carr and Adams, of course, have been acquainted with one another since their days at Fresno State, but that by no means meant the chemistry would come immediately when they reunited this past off-season in Sin City.

"We try our best," Carr said. "We knew it would be a growing process; we hadn't played with each other in a decade almost. And even though we train together, we're both training for different things. And so working this off-season and working this season, the best training is in the games. It took time, but also, I think that everyone feels better about it because we're winning. ... Numbers don't matter until you win and then it's exciting. And we know that, that's the NFL."

