Raiders Among the Top-5 in this Important NFL Stat

The Las Vegas Raiders have been one of the top-five in this important NFL stat.

The Las Vegas Raiders have been heavily involved in free agency spending this offseason.

One of the reasons why the Raiders have been so actively involved, has been the new management that was hired to lead the Silver and Black back to its winning ways.

General manager Dave Ziegler and coach Josh McDaniels have made a statement since the first day they took control of the team, completely remodeling and upgrading the roster to its best potential to reach the Super Bowl.

Along the way they have had to make some difficult decisions of cutting, trading and signing players before and after the 2022 NFL Draft.

According to Over the Cap, the Raiders have spent $238,690,000, the third-most by any NFL team this offseason, while a nearly $50 million CAP hit on the team will come from their top-six free agency signings.

Contracts that include the signing of Davante Adams to a five-year, $140 million, moments after being traded to Las Vegas from the Green Bay Packers.

Arguably one of the best wide receivers in the NFL over the past few seasons will now reunite with his college teammates Derek Carr.

Speaking of Carr, his new three-year, $121 million contract gets tacked into this year’s free agency spending, along with Maxx Crosby’s four-year $94 million deal.

With the Raiders trading pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue to Indianapolis Colts, the team saved a $13 million CAP hit for the 2022 season, but went off to sign former Patriot and Cardinal Chandler Jones to a three-year, $51 million contract, which will only result in a $7.8 million CAP hit for the 2022 season.

The Raiders have managed to reconstruct contracts along the way to make way for other players.

As of Monday, the team has nearly $5.5 million to spend on free agency.

With the potential of the Raiders continuing to shop around until they put in place their 53-man roster, the team will clear up nearly $20 million in cap space on June 1st, from cuts of defensive end Carl Nassib and linebackers Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkoski.

If the Raiders plan on signing another big name or two this offseason, expect them to make a move after June 1st and if they do they can potentially move in to the second spot for most money spent this offseason, while the Jacksonville Jaguars hold the top spot with $327,895,000 in free agency spending.

