Skip to main content

Raiders Among the Top-5 in this Important NFL Stat

The Las Vegas Raiders have been one of the top-five in this important NFL stat.

The Las Vegas Raiders have been heavily involved in free agency spending this offseason.

One of the reasons why the Raiders have been so actively involved, has been the new management that was hired to lead the Silver and Black back to its winning ways.

General manager Dave Ziegler and coach Josh McDaniels have made a statement since the first day they took control of the team, completely remodeling and upgrading the roster to its best potential to reach the Super Bowl.

Along the way they have had to make some difficult decisions of cutting, trading and signing players before and after the 2022 NFL Draft.

According to Over the Cap, the Raiders have spent $238,690,000, the third-most by any NFL team this offseason, while a nearly $50 million CAP hit on the team will come from their top-six free agency signings.

Contracts that include the signing of Davante Adams to a five-year, $140 million, moments after being traded to Las Vegas from the Green Bay Packers.

Arguably one of the best wide receivers in the NFL over the past few seasons will now reunite with his college teammates Derek Carr.

Speaking of Carr, his new three-year, $121 million contract gets tacked into this year’s free agency spending, along with Maxx Crosby’s four-year $94 million deal.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

With the Raiders trading pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue to Indianapolis Colts, the team saved a $13 million CAP hit for the 2022 season, but went off to sign former Patriot and Cardinal Chandler Jones to a three-year, $51 million contract, which will only result in a $7.8 million CAP hit for the 2022 season.

The Raiders have managed to reconstruct contracts along the way to make way for other players.

As of Monday, the team has nearly $5.5 million to spend on free agency.

With the potential of the Raiders continuing to shop around until they put in place their 53-man roster, the team will clear up nearly $20 million in cap space on June 1st, from cuts of defensive end Carl Nassib and linebackers Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkoski.

If the Raiders plan on signing another big name or two this offseason, expect them to make a move after June 1st and if they do they can potentially move in to the second spot for most money spent this offseason, while the Jacksonville Jaguars hold the top spot with $327,895,000 in free agency spending.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @JAlvaradoNews

In This Article (5)

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

USATSI_17551023_168390101_lowres (2)
News

NFL World Reacts to the Raiders' Offseason

By Aidan Champion2 hours ago
McDanielsPresser_PostRD1
News

Las Vegas Raiders Josh McDaniels: “I’m Just Part of the Process”

By Hikaru Kudo3 hours ago
Stanford Samuels III
GM Report

Ziegler Adds Three Free Agents to Raiders Roster

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.12 hours ago
Allegiant Flag
The Black Hole+

Predicting All 17 Las Vegas Raiders Games

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.18 hours ago
USATSI_17591279_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders vs. 49ers Could be the Fantasy Game of the Year

By Aidan ChampionMay 16, 2022
USATSI_17829565_168390101_lowres (1)
News

McDaniels: Zamir White an Unselfish Player w/ Great Attitude

By Hikaru KudoMay 16, 2022
USATSI_17481715_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders Starting Running Back Named Most Underrated Player on Team

By Jairo AlvaradoMay 16, 2022
USATSI_17596793_168390101_lowres (1)
News

Should the Raiders Go For Ndamukong Suh

By Aidan ChampionMay 16, 2022