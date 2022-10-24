Derek Carr: Execution in the Red Zone Was Difference Maker in Week 7

The Las Vegas Raiders have been near the bottom of the league in red zone percentage throughout this NFL season, a significant factor in their four losses thus far.

That weakness was far from present in the team's Week 7 victory against the Houston Texans, as the Raiders converted on all three of their red zone opportunities.

"At the end of the day, it came down to us executing in the red zone much better, right?" said Raiders quarterback Derek Carr after the win. " ... I mean, that right there is going to help everybody. Teams are going to have to defend the run and we have our [receiving] weapons, and we don't even have all of them right now. And if they want to defend that, then Josh [Jacobs] is doing a great job with the O-line and receivers blocking today, too, in the fourth quarter was really impressive.

"Again, there's things to correct, but if we can execute at that type of clip, that type of level, it will be good for us going forward. Because that's a really good defense. You watch the games that they played leading up to this, that's a credit to them."

All three red zone opportunities were executed by none other than star running back Josh Jacobs, who found the end zone three times in the win, two of which having come in the fourth quarter.

"When we traded for Davante [Adams], I said it from the beginning, the happiest person in the building is Josh Jacobs," Carr said. "By far. If teams want to give [Adams] attention, then Josh is going to be the happiest man on the planet. And you see it in the red zone. Teams leaning to him, doubling him, playing a split safety, or doing this, or different ways to do it -- you can play single high and do it certain ways to just get help there and it just gives you good angles in the run game or gives you this or that. And so far, we're seeing it pay off. And Josh is one of the best backs in the league. He's not a slouch back there."

