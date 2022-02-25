One Major Derek Carr Fact has NFL World's Attention

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has the attention of the NFL world with one key fact

The word "clutch" gets tossed around often in sports, and it's considered a high honor if a player is associated with it.

Being "clutch" means having the ability to overcome the intensity of the moment, to seize an opportunity that many don't have the mentality to be able to.

CBS Sports HQ released the top-five fourth-quarter comeback leaders at the quarterback position since 2015 on Wednesday. At the top of the list, with a total of 23, is Raiders QB Derek Carr, who leads the impressive statistic.

Carr has four more than Super Bowl champion Matthew Stafford.

This might come without much surprise for most Raiders fans, as six of these comebacks took place in this past season.

The most recent, of course, was the come-from-behind victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in what was the ultimate battle for the final postseason spot for the AFC.

It was only fitting for Las Vegas' regular season to end in the fashion it did, as the Raiders started their season in Week 1 with a fourth-quarter comeback victory as well. Carr threw for 435 yards and two touchdowns in an epic overtime victory over Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

The veteran QB is no stranger to starting the regular season with dramatic fourth-quarter comebacks, though. He did so in Week 1 of the 2020 season against the Carolina Panthers and in the first game of the 2016 season when the Raiders bested the New Orleans Saints with a two-point conversion from Carr to former Raiders receiver Michael Crabtree in the final minute to seal the win by a single point.

The victory ignited what would be a playoff season for the Raiders.

It's safe to say Carr is as "clutch" as they come.

