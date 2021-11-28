Raiders' Fantasy Football Leaders Week 12

Derek Carr, Josh Jacobs, and DeSean Jackson led the way for the Las Vegas Raiders in this week's Fantasy Football standings.

Not only was Las Vegas victorious in its Thanksgiving conquering of the Dallas Cowboys, but a few Raiders also had impressive outings on the Fantasy Football boards.

Derek Carr led the Raiders in standard Fantasy points with 21.03. He completed 24-of-39 passes for 373 yards and a touchdown.

Behind Carr was running back Josh Jacobs. He totaled 17.2 standard Fantasy points in the game, rushing for 87 yards and a touchdown. He also had two receptions for 25 yards. It was his best Fantasy performance so far this season.

Next was 15-year NFL veteran DeSean Jackson. Jackson tallied 16.2 standard Fantasy points in the Thursday win. He had 102 receiving yards on just three receptions, one of which was a 56-yard TD reception.

It was Jackson's second-best Fantasy Football performance of the season. In Week 3, when he was a member of the Los Angeles Rams, he recorded 18 standard Fantasy points after going off for 120 receiving yards and a TD.

Surprisingly, Raider tight end Darren Waller had only 3.3 standard Fantasy points this week after sustaining a knee injury in the first half and missing the rest of the game. He's the second-ranked highest scoring tight end in Fantasy Football this season. The six-year tight end had only two receptions for 33 yards on Thursday.

With a large slate of games still to come on Sunday, it will be interesting to see where these Raiders performances ultimately stack up amongst the rest of the league come Tuesday.

Las Vegas' next matchup will be against the Washington Football Team on Sunday, Dec. 5.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter