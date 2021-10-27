Looking At The Raiders Offense So Far

While the Las Vegas Raiders haven't ran the ball well, their deep passing attack has maintained their place as a top-10 offense

Going into the season, it may have not been considered a sure thing for the Las Vegas Raiders offense to repeat their top-10 scoring rank from last season.

They would be integrating a new, younger offensive line and having to rely on young wide receivers who had still yet to prove they could be reliable options.

In the case of the offensive line, those questions still remain, but it hasn't mattered as much because quarterback Derek Carr has been able to bomb away at will this season.

The Raiders veteran quarterback is currently second in the league in passing yards with 2,269 while completing nearly 68% of his passes with 12 passing touchdowns.

He's also averaging a career-high 8.5 yards per attempt, part of leading arguably the best deep passing attack in the NFL this season.

It's a style that fits perfectly with the talents of the second year wide receivers Henry Ruggs III and Bryan Edwards.

After struggling with injuries and inconsistencies last year, the two wideouts have eclipsed their previous numbers and are both averaging over 19 yards per catch.

It's taken the pressure off of tight end Darren Waller to have to be the number one option every week.

Instead, he and receiver Hunter Renfrow have settled in as reliable safety valves for Carr in the shorter to more intermediate parts of the field.

When it comes to the running game, the Raiders production there has been the lowest it's been since the 2018 season.

Pro Bowl running back Josh Jacobs has missed two games and when he has played, has only rushed for 3.4 yards per carry.

Kenyan Drake hasn't been much better in that department, and a lot of that has to do with the offensive line.

While having played better the last two weeks, the numbers still point to the Raiders having one of the worst o-lines in the league this season.

Outside of left tackle Kolton Miller, every other current starter is ranked well below average by Pro Football Focus, with multiple being among the worst at their positions.

Not having veteran guards Denzelle Good and Richie Incognito hasn't helped, and it's led to the Raiders run game taking a backseat.

The results still have the Raiders as a top-10 offense in the league, though, with the right arm of Derek Carr as the main driving force.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @BaydounDarin