Raiders to Look for in Fantasy Football Week 13

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson is the only Raider to rank in the top five in his position this week, as the Washington Football Team comes to town.

Week 13 is upon us, and Fantasy Football is coming down to its final weeks.

The Raiders represent themselves well in this week's Fantasy rankings, as the team has a player or group in the top 20 for every Fantasy position.

According to fantasy.nfl.com, Derek Carr ranks 11th among quarterbacks this week, Josh Jacobs ranks 17th among running backs, Hunter Renfrow ranks 20th among wide receivers, Foster Moreau ranks 11th among tight ends and Daniel Carlson ranks fifth among kickers.

Moreau has been the most recent Raider to come onto the scene in terms of Fantasy Football production.

Meanwhile, the Raiders defense ranks 12th for Week 13.

In Las Vegas' Week 12 win over the Dallas Cowboys, Carr had 21.02 non-PPR Fantasy points. He's projected to have 17.9 against the Washington Football Team on Sunday.

Jacobs totaled 17.2 non-PPR points in Week 12. He's projected to have 11.7 on Sunday.

Renfrow tallied 13.6 non-PPR points against Dallas. He's projected to have 8.6 this week.

Moreau only had 0.3 non-PPR points last Thursday but is projected to record 6.4 on Sunday with injured Darren Waller (knee) being listed as week-to-week.

The highest-ranking Raider at his respective position this week is kicker Daniel Carlson, who is projected to have 8.4 non-PPR Fantasy points against Washington. He had an impressive 21.0 against Dallas.

Las Vegas' defense is projected to have 4.9 non-PPR points this week after recording minus-3.0 against the Cowboys.

Waller still ranks second among tight ends for the total 2021-22 season. His availability for Sunday is yet to be determined.

