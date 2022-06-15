Derek Carr: Josh McDaniels Coaches Us as a Mature Group

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr says that head coach Josh McDaniels coaches the offensive unit as a veteran, mature group, which has been a big advantage for them.

Every organization is constantly in a different state when it comes to its players.

For the Las Vegas Raiders and specifically for their offense, the Silver and Black have put together an overall older, mature and veteran group.

That changes the way head coach Josh McDaniels coaches the offense.

“The way that Josh (McDaniels) coaches us, I think the level at which he's talking and the things that he's demanding and asking of us, it's good because usually when you have a lot of young guys, the training has to slow down,” Carr said after mandatory mini-camp. “And Josh said we're going full steam ahead and he trusts that with a veteran group of guys that have a lot of football behind them, they can pick it up and run with it. And so, you definitely feel that.”

It's not something a coach has to tell his team but rather something that is felt, observed and expected.

“You can definitely sense that in the way that they coach and what they've thrown at us and what they expect from us from day one,” Carr said. “I think Josh would probably speak on it better, but for me, I feel like that that has been a big advantage for us. But from a learning aspect, from an execution standpoint, just keep working and get better at it.”

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1